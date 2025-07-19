Chandigarh: Three youngsters stab 16-year-old boy in Sector 49

Three youngsters stabbed a 16-year-old boy on the road dividing Sector 49 and 50, near Progressive Enclave, on Friday afternoon. The victim, a resident of Sector 49-C, is under treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (iStock)

The victim, a resident of Sector 49-C, is under treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. His father, who works as a tailor, told police that around 2.30 pm a girl from the neighbourhood rushed to him and informed about his son lying in a pool of blood on the road.

The complainant immediately rushed to the spot with the help of a local taxi driver. “When I saw my son, he was bleeding from the stomach with severe injuries. We rushed him to PGIMER in the taxi. On the way, Shivam told me that three boys on a two-wheeler had attacked him with knives with the intention to kill him. He said he could identify them if they appeared before him.”

“The motive behind the attack remains unclear, however, the attackers were known to the victim,” said a police officer investigating the case.

At PGIMER, doctors declared the teen unfit to give a statement due to the severity of his injuries. Based on the written statement of his father and the circumstances, police have registered a case under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against three unknown assailants.

Police said they are scanning closed-circuit television camera footage from the area for leads.