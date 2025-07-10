Chandigarh to adopt modified version of Centre’s film policy

In a bid to promote film production, the Chandigarh administration is preparing to adopt a modified version of the Centre’s proposed film policy. This unified policy is being drafted for all states and union territories, and Chandigarh plans to implement it with suitable amendments tailored to local needs. In a bid to promote film production, the Chandigarh administration is preparing to adopt a modified version of the Centre’s proposed film policy. This unified policy is being drafted for all states and union territories, and Chandigarh plans to implement it with suitable amendments tailored to local needs. (HT File)

Currently, film shooting permissions in the city are granted within seven days. However, efforts are underway to further simplify and expedite the process. The administration also plans to strengthen the existing single-window clearance system to make it more efficient.

The move comes in the wake of a nationwide meeting of tourism secretaries held recently in Srinagar on July 8, where opportunities and policies related to film production were discussed in depth. Officials cited the example of 3 Idiots, which brought the remote Pangong Lake in Ladakh into the tourism spotlight after its release.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the Centre is in the final stages of preparing comprehensive film guidelines for all states and UTs. The draft policy is expected to be released within the next three months.

Sources said the Centre’s policy will include provisions for incentives to attract filmmakers. The idea is that with better facilities, quicker approvals, and financial incentives, filmmakers will be more inclined to choose outdoor locations across the country.

15-day approval in MP, 7 days in Chandigarh

At the same meeting, the Madhya Pradesh tourism department gave a presentation highlighting its streamlined film approval process under the state’s film policy. Officials explained that all types of applications are approved within 15 days to attract more film shoots.

In contrast, Chandigarh already grants approvals within seven days through an online, single-window system. However, officials acknowledged that the system needs to be further strengthened to improve efficiency and convenience.

On the first day of the two-day meeting, long-term strategies to boost tourism across India were deliberated. A significant issue raised during the discussions was the lack of clear guidelines for the regulation of adventure sports.

Tourism secretaries expressed concern over the absence of standardised safety protocols for adventure sports activities, leading to frequent accidents and fatalities.