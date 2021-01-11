Chandigarh to get Covishield for vaccination drive from Jan 16
The Chandigarh administration is set to receive 21,000 doses of Covishield, which is to be administered to front-line health workers in the first phase of vaccination drive.
UT adviser Manoj Parida on Monday confirmed that the drive will begin on January 16.
Covishield has been developed by the Oxford University scientists in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In India, its trial was undertaken by the Serum Institute of India. It can be stored at 2–8°C and has to be taken in two doses with intramuscular injections within 28 days.
“The central government has communicated to us that Chandigarh will get doses of only Covishield. At least 12 states are receiving dboth vaccines (the other being indigenously developed Covaxin),” said a senior UT official, who did not wish to be named.
The vaccine will be administered at eight sites across the city, and a list of around 8,350 health workers, both government and private, has been prepared for the first phase. The PGIMER will also vaccinate its 12,000 healthcare workers.
