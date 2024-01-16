Chandigarh to get new automatic weather station in Sector 7

The city is set to get a new automatic weather station (AWS) in Sector 7, expected to be functional in the next two to three months. This was revealed by India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, as they celebrated 150 years of the establishment of the department at their Sector 39 centre on Monday. The new automatic weather station help record precise weather conditions in the Sukhna Lake area. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At present, IMD has a regional centre in Sector 39 and observations are also recorded at the Chandigarh airport by airport officials. AWS stations are also installed in Panchkula and Mohali.

Speaking at the event, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “We see that the weather conditions in Sector 39 are a bit different to those compared to areas near Sukhna Lake. More rain is recorded there and temperature difference is also there. The new station will keep a check around this part of the city.”

IMD Chandigarh scientist Shivinder Singh added that the department had been looking for sites near Sukhna Lake for the previous few years, but had been unable to find the right place: “For the AWS, we need a 7x7 metre space in an open area. It cannot be around trees or buildings and can’t be set up on a rooftop.”

The department has now been allotted space at KBDAV Senior Secondary School in Sector 7. As per AK Singh, the project will be functional by March or April and will be readied at a cost of around ₹7 lakh.

The officials also said they were planning to install an advanced weather observation centre at the Sector 39 observatory as well. While there is already an automatic system in place to take readings, the new system, with the help of a forward spectometer, will be able to tell the rate of rain and give better predictions for fog and weather updates for every 15 minutes.

They also discussed plans for setting up a new doppler radar in Amritsar to better monitor the weather there. They also plan to install a wind profiler there that will help in aviation at the Amritsar airport.

The officials detailed how IMD was first established in 1875 by the British in Kolkata after a cyclone had struck Calcutta in 1864 and following heavy rains in 1866.

Retired IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh was also present and unveiled the logo for the 150-year celebrations here. A webstream of the main event held in Delhi was organised where IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohaptra addressed all IMD centres. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union minister Kiren Rijiju were also present.