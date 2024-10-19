Chandigarh to launch 8-day drive for beggar-free city from Oct 21

In response to the rising intensity of begging and the increasing flux of beggars throughout the city, the Chandigarh administration announced an eight-day awareness drive aimed at creating a beggar-free Chandigarh. The initiative will commence from October 21 and will run till October 28. This campaign focuses not only on addressing the visible issue of begging and child labour but also on fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those in need. (HT File)

This campaign focuses not only on addressing the visible issue of begging and child labour but also on fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those in need. Various departments will engage in educational activities designed to mobilise the community, including a vibrant flash mob organised by NSS volunteers and a coordinated effort by the department of excise to ensure the safety of citizens and vulnerable individuals.

As part of this initiative, rescue drives will be conducted by the Chandigarh Police, along with the anti-human trafficking unit, the district child protection unit and the Union Territory Child Protection Society, highlighting the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every individual. The school education department will also play a crucial role, engaging students in discussions about the complexities surrounding begging and instilling a sense of social responsibility.

Residents are encouraged to refrain from giving alms to beggars or purchasing items from children on the streets, as these actions can perpetuate cycles of child labour and human trafficking. Instead, the community is invited to contribute to the initiative by donating winter essentials—such as new socks, gloves, shoes, mufflers, scarves, and school supplies—at designated “Neki ki Deewar” locations: Nari Niketan in Sector 26, Old Age Homes in Sectors 15 and 43, and Snehalaya in Sector 39.