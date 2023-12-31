Chandigarh to put CCTVs worth 5-cr on roads leading to HC

Chandigarh administration told Punjab and Haryana high court that CCTV cameras will be installed, at an estimated cost of ₹5.15 crore, along the roads leading to the high court. Chandigarh administration told Punjab and Haryana high court that CCTV cameras will be installed, at an estimated cost of ₹ 5.15 crore, along the roads leading to the high court. (HT Photo)

As per the UT’s senior standing counsel, Anil Mehta, work has already begun and is to be completed within 18 months.

The information was given in a suo-motu proceeding initiated by the high court after a lawyer’s car was vandalised by family members of one of the runaway couple in September 2022. Following this, the bar body had requested for security measures outside the high court main complex building and for the roads leading to high court.

Following this, teams of public works department, police and high court administration, along with experts, had conducted security audit of the area. As per the proposal, CCTVs are to be installed on remote operated hydraulic retractable stainless steel bollards on two roads and some locations outside the main building.