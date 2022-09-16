Chandigarh to recruit 158 JBT teachers

The UT education department on Thursday said it will recruit 158 junior basic training (JBT) teachers under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme. The announcement comes a week after the department decided to hire 90 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) under the same scheme.

Of the 158 posts, 75 posts are for the general category, while the remaining are reserved for different categories. Applicants can apply online at https://online.ctestservices.com/nitttrjbt/ till October 6, 5 pm. General candidates will have to pay ₹1,000 and Scheduled Caste candidates ₹500 as application fee. The fee is to be deposited by October 10, 2 pm.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a test conducted by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) in Sector 26.

In 2016, a paper-leak scam was unearthed in the recruitment of 489 JBT and 584 TGT teachers. After appointment letters were issued in August 2015, it was found that the question papers had been leaked from a Delhi-based printing press, which had cast doubt on the recruitment.

While the matter is in court, UT director school Education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “We are currently hiring teachers on a contract basis through the SS scheme. The priority is to get enough teachers for the students. The teachers will start teaching next year by January or February.”

Brar added that the department is also in the process of re-hiring some retired teachers. Meanwhile, ever since TGT recruitment was announced, 699 entries have been received by the department. Since the online portal for JBT recruitment was opened on Thursday morning, 189 entries have been received.