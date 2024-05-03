Chandigarh to set up five heritage themed polling booths

In a unique initiative to encourage voter participation, the Chandigarh election department, for the first time, will set up five theme-based polling booths for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to showcase the city’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. Chandigarh is set to elect its next member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. (HT file)

Aiming to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere during elections, the department will decorate the booths with colourful artworks, cultural motifs and decors to represent five themes including, architectural heritage of Chandigarh, Rock Garden, Chandigarh- The Beautiful City, Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Museum ; and Gardens and Roundabouts of Chandigarh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The “Architectural Heritage of Chandigarh” booth will be set up at Gymnasium Hall of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12 which will showcase Le Corbusier’s iconic architectural designs. Voters will have an opportunity to learn about the history of the city’s unique urban planning.

A Rock Garden themed booth will be set up at Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, which will feature replicas of the garden’s sculptures.

The voters at RIMT World School, Manimajra, will witness a glimpse of the city’s reputation for its beauty and cleanliness.

At the Government Model High School, Sector 31, the Indian Air Force Heritage Museum will represent the rich history of the IAF and its city connection. With the sector mostly housing retired and serving IAF officers, the theme is especially planned as a motivation for them to cast their vote. Chandigarh is home to the country’s first Indian Airforce Heritage Centre, set up in Sector 18, which has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator.

The fifth booth with ‘Gardens and Roundabouts of Chandigarh’ theme, to be set up at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, will focus on the city’s extensive green network and unique roundabouts, which contribute to its lush landscape.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, said, “The election department hopes that these themed booths will not only boost voter turnout but also educate residents about the city’s rich history and culture. We encourage everyone to visit these booths, cast their vote, and enjoy the experience.”

For the first time, the department will also set up 10 polling booths that will entirely be managed by differently-abled people and youth. These booths will be set up at locations which faced low voting turnout during the past elections.

As during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, five “all-women” polling booths will be set up again, across the city. Also called “pink booths”, these stations are managed by women.

Chandigarh is set to elect its next member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. So far, 6,47,291 people are enrolled as voters in the city, who will cast their votes in 614 polling booths.