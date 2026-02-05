Chandigarh to upgrade all govt schools to ‘PM Shri’ parameters

The UT education department has set a target to upgrade all government schools to match ‘PM Shri’ standards. While the designation of PM Shri schools rests with the Ministry of education, the department aims to ensure that every government school in the city meets the benchmarks prescribed under the scheme. To achieve parity with PM Shri standards, the UT education department will conduct a comprehensive inspection of all government schools to assess existing facilities and identify gaps. (File)

The Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM Shri) scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative that seeks to develop government schools into model institutions by strengthening infrastructure, improving learning outcomes and integrating modern teaching practices. The scheme outlines 22 parameters, which include smart classrooms, digital infrastructure, science and mathematics laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, inclusive education provisions, teacher training, vocational exposure, and environmentally sustainable practices.

To achieve parity with PM Shri standards, the UT education department will conduct a comprehensive inspection of all government schools to assess existing facilities and identify gaps. The exercise will evaluate what infrastructure and academic resources schools already possess and what additional interventions are required. According to Director School Education (DSE) Nitish Singla, the initiative will be funded through the department’s own budget. “Even though PM Shri schools are declared by the ministry and funds are released only after such declaration, our focus is to bring all government schools at par with PM Shri standards using our own resources,” he said, adding that the entire exercise is expected to be completed within the next six months.

The inspection will be carried out by seven committees, recently constituted by the department, which will submit weekly progress reports to the DSE. The roadmap involves three stages-mapping existing facilities, analysing gaps and implementing necessary upgrades. The first month will be spent scanning all schools to assess their current status. Over the following three months, the department will undertake the required upgrades based on the identified gaps.

Officials clarified that not all schools would be expected to meet every one of the 22 parameters. For instance, primary schools do not require facilities such as science laboratories, and such distinctions will be factored into the assessment process. At present, two government schools in Chandigarh have been officially recognised under the PM Shri scheme. Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 18, was selected under the scheme in 2023, while GMSSS, Dhanas was accorded PM Shri status in 2024.

Manjeet Kaur Gill, principal of GMSSS, Sector 18 said the scheme has led to a phased upgradation of infrastructure at the school in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), which has been fully implemented. “Our emphasis has been on smart classrooms,” she said, adding that under the innovation component, the school has also set up a dome theatre with a capacity of 30 students. Gill said PM Shri funds are released in four instalments in a financial year, with each instalment linked to the utilisation of the previous one. “We are currently awaiting the third instalment, which is expected by the end of January.”