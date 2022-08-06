Chandigarh traders demand warehousing complex

A joint delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) and Tent Dealers Society called on UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday to set up a warehousing complex in Sector 38 West and Industrial Area, Phase 3.

They said the complex was needed for city-based entrepreneurs and tent dealers who could not afford expensive commercial units for warehousing of goods.

CBM president Charanjiv Singh informed the adviser that the provisions for a Warehousing Complex were part of Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.

MC councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty, who is president of the Tent Dealers Society, said since no commercial building in the city allowed storage of tenting and catering goods, many tent dealers had been forced to shift to other parts of the tricity.

CBM patron Diwakar Sahoonja also appealed to the adviser to withdraw all pending penalty cases and notify need-based changes before finalising rationalised penalty rates for misuse and building violations in the city.

The adviser, after the discussions, gave directions to the UT finance secretary to initiate work on a Warehousing Complex on priority. He also assured the delegation to take up the traders’ issues with the Union home ministry.

Man held for theft at PU girls’ hostel

Chandigarh

Police have arrested man for theft at a girls’ hostel on the Panjab University campus in Sector 25. Tejinder Singh, a security guard at Girls’ Hostel-11, had reported theft of aluminium windows, taps, showers, aluminium tower, bolts and electrical items on July 28. Following a probe, police arrested Gautam, a resident of Dainik Bhaskar Colony (DBC), Sector 25, for the crime. The stolen items were recovered from Gautam. He is facing a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cultural performances mark Jhankar 2022

Chandigarh

Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee (CGEWCC), Chandigarh organised a cultural evening for central employees Jhankar 2022 at Tagore Theatre on Friday. The cultural evening was inaugurated by the chief guest Padma Shree golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who appreciated the performances.

Food safety drive in Mohali

Mohali

Under the Mission Tandrust Punjab, the food safety branch of the district health department conducted checks in shops at Phase 5 on Friday. District health officer Subhash Kumar said the team, led by food safety officer Rajdeep Kaur, took two samples of edible oil from a shop. Meanwhile, the food safety team from New Delhi inspected various shops and collected a total of 20 samples of various places.

Awareness event on single-use plastic

Mohali As part of the Punjab government’s state-level campaign against the use of single-use plastic, the district administration on Friday organised an awareness event that saw the participation of industrialists, non-governmental organisations, political leaders, school children and public. The event was organised at Kisan Vikas Chamber in Sector 66, and had deputy commissioner Amit Talwar administer an oath to the attendees.

Online course on gender sensitisation at PU

Chandigarh

A five-day value added and soft skills online course on “Gender Sensitisation Training Skills: Fading the boundaries” kick-started at Panjab University on Friday. It aims at spreading awareness about gender specific societal stereotypes and their impact on individuals in the society and initiatives for gender awareness, and sensitisation. Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain was the chief guest.

Environment dept hold plogging drive

Chandigarh

The UT department of environment, along with the non-governmental organisation Yuvsatta, and over 100 volunteers from the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management, Kids-R-Kids School and the municipal corporation organised a plogging drive at the N-choe and Mini Lake, Sector 42. The volunteers, in the two-hour cleaning endeavour, collected approximately 200 kg of plastic waste bottles, glass, wrappers and other waste.

Gurukul Global students tour police station

Chandigarh

Students of Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, visited the Manimajra police station on Friday. The tour brought them face to face with the working of the police force. School principal Nina Pandey applauded the vital role played by the police in maintaining peace and security in the society.

Paintings celebrate spirit of freedom, nature

Chandigarh

Guardians of Nature Federation, an organisation working for awareness and preservation of the environment, organised a ‘Spirit of Freedom’ painting competition for school students to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday. Organisation founder Jagjit Singh Majha. “The spirit of freedom must take care of the beauty of nature, which is central to human life.”

Tennis: Aniruddh claims U-18 title

Chandigarh

Second seed Aniruddh Sangra upset top seed Akshat Dhull 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the boys’ U-18 singles final of the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Friday. In the boys’ and girls’ U-14 singles final, seeds Sumukh Marya and Shrawasti Kundilya beat Pragun Thakur and Mannat Awasthi in straight sets.

City’s Harshit makes India volleyball team

Chandigarh

City’s Harshit Giri has been selected in the India volleyball team, which will compete at the AVC Cup scheduled to be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, from August 7 to 14. The India team will leave for Thailand on August 5. Other members of the team are: Dushyant Singh (captain), Joshneer Dhindsa, Sandeep, Ajay Kumar, Sameer Chaudhary, Tanish Chaudhary, Aman Kumar, Jibin Job, Sachin Dagar, Mannat Chaudhary, Ajeet Sekhon, Karthikekyen K, Suryaprakash Banjara.