Chandigarh traders demand warehousing complex
A joint delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) and Tent Dealers Society called on UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday to set up a warehousing complex in Sector 38 West and Industrial Area, Phase 3.
They said the complex was needed for city-based entrepreneurs and tent dealers who could not afford expensive commercial units for warehousing of goods.
CBM president Charanjiv Singh informed the adviser that the provisions for a Warehousing Complex were part of Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.
MC councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty, who is president of the Tent Dealers Society, said since no commercial building in the city allowed storage of tenting and catering goods, many tent dealers had been forced to shift to other parts of the tricity.
CBM patron Diwakar Sahoonja also appealed to the adviser to withdraw all pending penalty cases and notify need-based changes before finalising rationalised penalty rates for misuse and building violations in the city.
The adviser, after the discussions, gave directions to the UT finance secretary to initiate work on a Warehousing Complex on priority. He also assured the delegation to take up the traders’ issues with the Union home ministry.
Man held for theft at PU girls’ hostel
Police have arrested man for theft at a girls’ hostel on the Panjab University campus in Sector 25. Tejinder Singh, a security guard at Girls’ Hostel-11, had reported theft of aluminium windows, taps, showers, aluminium tower, bolts and electrical items on July 28. Following a probe, police arrested Gautam, a resident of Dainik Bhaskar Colony (DBC), Sector 25, for the crime. The stolen items were recovered from Gautam. He is facing a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.
Cultural performances mark Jhankar 2022
Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee (CGEWCC), Chandigarh organised a cultural evening for central employees Jhankar 2022 at Tagore Theatre on Friday. The cultural evening was inaugurated by the chief guest Padma Shree golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who appreciated the performances.
Food safety drive in Mohali
Under the Mission Tandrust Punjab, the food safety branch of the district health department conducted checks in shops at Phase 5 on Friday. District health officer Subhash Kumar said the team, led by food safety officer Rajdeep Kaur, took two samples of edible oil from a shop. Meanwhile, the food safety team from New Delhi inspected various shops and collected a total of 20 samples of various places.
Awareness event on single-use plastic
Online course on gender sensitisation at PU
A five-day value added and soft skills online course on “Gender Sensitisation Training Skills: Fading the boundaries” kick-started at Panjab University on Friday. It aims at spreading awareness about gender specific societal stereotypes and their impact on individuals in the society and initiatives for gender awareness, and sensitisation. Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain was the chief guest.
Environment dept hold plogging drive
The UT department of environment, along with the non-governmental organisation Yuvsatta, and over 100 volunteers from the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management, Kids-R-Kids School and the municipal corporation organised a plogging drive at the N-choe and Mini Lake, Sector 42. The volunteers, in the two-hour cleaning endeavour, collected approximately 200 kg of plastic waste bottles, glass, wrappers and other waste.
Gurukul Global students tour police station
Students of Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, visited the Manimajra police station on Friday. The tour brought them face to face with the working of the police force. School principal Nina Pandey applauded the vital role played by the police in maintaining peace and security in the society.
Paintings celebrate spirit of freedom, nature
Guardians of Nature Federation, an organisation working for awareness and preservation of the environment, organised a ‘Spirit of Freedom’ painting competition for school students to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday. Organisation founder Jagjit Singh Majha. “The spirit of freedom must take care of the beauty of nature, which is central to human life.”
Tennis: Aniruddh claims U-18 title
Second seed Aniruddh Sangra upset top seed Akshat Dhull 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the boys’ U-18 singles final of the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Friday. In the boys’ and girls’ U-14 singles final, seeds Sumukh Marya and Shrawasti Kundilya beat Pragun Thakur and Mannat Awasthi in straight sets.
City’s Harshit makes India volleyball team
City’s Harshit Giri has been selected in the India volleyball team, which will compete at the AVC Cup scheduled to be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, from August 7 to 14. The India team will leave for Thailand on August 5. Other members of the team are: Dushyant Singh (captain), Joshneer Dhindsa, Sandeep, Ajay Kumar, Sameer Chaudhary, Tanish Chaudhary, Aman Kumar, Jibin Job, Sachin Dagar, Mannat Chaudhary, Ajeet Sekhon, Karthikekyen K, Suryaprakash Banjara.
-
Congress stages protest against inflation outside Shimla’s Raj Bhawan
With the Congress staging a nationwide stir against the rising prices of commodities, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress party also held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan on Friday. The protesting Congress leaders criticised the Centre for levying the Goods and Service Tax on items of daily use, and the Agnipath Scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The Congress leaders criticised the government for pushing the country into an economic crisis.
-
Mohali civil hospital employee seeks bribe for fake dope test, DC marks probe
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has ordered an inquiry into an alleged demand for bribe at the Phase-6 civil hospital to provide a fake dope test report to an arms licence applicant. The matter was brought to the civil surgeon's notice by senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema. In 2018, the Punjab government had made dope test mandatory while applying for an arms licence.
-
Jaipur-based couple booked for cheating Punjab Skill Development Mission of ₹45.04L
Police booked a Jaipur-based couple that ran an educational institute for cheating and misappropriation of ₹45.04 paid by the Punjab Skill Development Mission for vocational training of 352 persons. Police registered a case against Ajay Sachdeva and his wife Surbhi, directors of Edulight Careers Private Limited, which has its head office in Jaipur. A work order was sanctioned to provide vocational training to 352 candidates in Ropar district.
-
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened third time in a month
With the water level of Sukhna Lake nearing the danger mark once again, a floodgate of the lake was opened on Friday night. The water level had reached 1,162.70 feet, only marginally lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The lake's floodgates have been opened twice already this year, first on July 17, when the water level had reached 1,162.45 feet and then on July 31, when it had touched 1,162.7 feet.
-
Chandigarh Police arrest criminal carrying ₹30,000 award
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a most-wanted criminal, carrying a cash award of ₹30,000, from Zirakpur. Identified as Vinit Gahlot, alias Vicky Mitrau, the accused is wanted in multiple murder and Arms Act cases in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Caught after recovery of illegal weapon from youth According to investigators, Vinit's name had surfaced during the questioning of a 21-year-old man who was arrested with a country made weapon on July 29.
