Chandigarh: Traffic bottlenecks ail old sectors in Ward 17

Ward No. 17 comprises Sectors 22 and 23, which are among the oldest commercial and residential sectors in the city. Besides parking-related issues that plague both market and residential areas in these sectors, the residents complain of non-functional streetlights, sanitation issues and stray dog menace.

Before delimitation, Sector 22 was a part of Ward No. 3, which is represented by mayor Ravi Kant Sharma , and Sector 23 was a part of Ward No. 4, which is represented by his BJP colleague Sunita Dhawan.

“Sector 23 is one of the oldest markets famous for jewellery and garments shops. The congested parking has a common entrance and exit, leading to a bottleneck. We have been demanding that the entry and exit be separated, and a vacant plot earmarked as a green belt be converted into a parking lot. For the past 10 years, all we are being offered are promises,” says Naresh Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, and president of the area market association.

Ashwani Kumar, who resides in the sector, says non-functional streetlights are a major irritant. “Also, the park near government houses is not maintained and is turning into a garbage dump,” he says.

Vinod Vashisht, president of the government houses residents welfare society in the neighbouring Sector 22, says the Shastri Market and mobile market in the sector are choked with vehicles, but nothing is being done to manage the traffic properly.

“The ever-increasing number of street vendors is making our lives miserable. They are sitting right up to the boundary wall of government houses and one can hear their noise till late at night,” he says.

Jaswinder Nagpal, president, Shastri Market, says: “The street vendors make it difficult for residents to move around. Sanitation is another issue that worries us.”

Kultar Singh, a shopkeeper in Sector 22C, says: “The dustbins in our area are broken and garbage is dumped on footpaths. It is not just an eyesore but also an invitation to diseases.”

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma says he has delivered more than what was promised.

“I got a sewer pipeline laid in Sector 22, globe lights were installed in markets, and a direct pipeline was laid to solve the problem of low water pressure on upper floors,” he says, adding: “I have already proposed a multilevel parking near Kiran Cinema, which is under consideration.”

Councillor Sunita Dhawan says: “I have got sewerage pipes diverted from the N-choe to get rid of the foul smell besides taking measures to check choking of drains.”

Know your ward

Localities: Sector 22 and Sector 23

General ward

Voters: 18,000

Key issues

Parking woes and heavy traffic flow leading to bottlenecks

Street vendors leave no space for visitors to move in market areas

Poor garbage collection and non-functional streetlights

Local voices

There is just one point for entry and exit to the market, which creates a bottleneck and is a safety hazard. Even street vendors make it difficult to move around.

Krishan Kumar, president, market association, Sector 22

Haphazard parking is leading to a number of fights in markets and residential areas. We need well managed, not just paid, spaces for parking vehicles.

Simranjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 22

The heritage tag is stalling renovation and repair works in this sector. There is also a need for proper lifting of garbage and regular cleaning of public areas.

Manoj Bajaj, runs a departmental store in Sector 23

There is need to have proper means to dispose of waste in markets. The small vendors are dumping the waste in open areas, leading to unhygienic conditions.

Paramjit Singh, government employee, resident of Sector 23