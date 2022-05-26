Chandigarh: Transfer orders of 3 doctors revoked hours after being issued
Hours after the Chandigarh health department issued transfer letters to 12 doctors serving at government health facilities on Wednesday, three of them were cancelled citing administrative reasons.
The health department had on Wednesday transferred 12 medical and senior medical officers (SMO), some of whom had been posted at one station for over two decades.
As per the order, Dr Paramjyoti, SMO at the civil dispensary in Sector 19,was transferred to the office of the director of health services after 1997.
SMO Dr Monika Dhir, who was posted at the civil dispensary in high court since 2006, was transferred to the office of director of health and family welfare, GMSH-16. Dr Hardeep Tiwana, who was posted at the health and wellness centre in Kaimbwala since 2013, was shifted to civil dispensary, high court, and Dr Ankur Oberoi was shifted from civil hospital, Sector 22 to HWC, Kaimbwala, after almost eight years.
The order, signed by Dr Suman Singh, director health services, directed all these doctors to join their new postings from Thursday and added that if they continue working at their current centre in violation of this order, it will be treated as unauthorised continuation of the post and attract strict action. The order stated that any attempt to cancel or modify the transfer will amount to misconduct and action will be initiated.
However, hours later, transfer orders of Dr Monica Dhir, Dr Harleen Tiwana and Dr Ankur Oberoi were cancelled due to “administrative reasons”.
The reason can be traced back to a 2018 letter, in which the registrar general of high court had written to the advocate general, Haryana, seeking that Dr Dhir be allowed to continue serving at HC till she superannuates.
“Since she has amply demonstrated her abilities in rendering treatment to sitting and retired judges, her replacement is likely to impact those under treatment,” the letter stated.
The Haryana governor had accepted the request. The transfer orders of these doctors are likely to have been cancelled so that Dr Dhir can continue in her current posting.
The others who have been transferred include SMOs Dr Neena Chaudhary, Dr Anshu Vasesi and Dr Anupama Sharma and seven MOs.
