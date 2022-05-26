Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Transfer orders of 3 doctors revoked hours after being issued
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Transfer orders of 3 doctors revoked hours after being issued

Hours after the Chandigarh health department issued transfer letters to 12 doctors serving at government health facilities on Wednesday, three of the orders were cancelled citing administrative reasons
The Chandigarh health department had on Wednesday transferred 12 medical and senior medical officers (SMO), some of whom had been posted at one station for several years. (HT File)
The Chandigarh health department had on Wednesday transferred 12 medical and senior medical officers (SMO), some of whom had been posted at one station for several years. (HT File)
Published on May 26, 2022 01:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Hours after the Chandigarh health department issued transfer letters to 12 doctors serving at government health facilities on Wednesday, three of them were cancelled citing administrative reasons.

The health department had on Wednesday transferred 12 medical and senior medical officers (SMO), some of whom had been posted at one station for over two decades.

As per the order, Dr Paramjyoti, SMO at the civil dispensary in Sector 19,was transferred to the office of the director of health services after 1997.

SMO Dr Monika Dhir, who was posted at the civil dispensary in high court since 2006, was transferred to the office of director of health and family welfare, GMSH-16. Dr Hardeep Tiwana, who was posted at the health and wellness centre in Kaimbwala since 2013, was shifted to civil dispensary, high court, and Dr Ankur Oberoi was shifted from civil hospital, Sector 22 to HWC, Kaimbwala, after almost eight years.

The order, signed by Dr Suman Singh, director health services, directed all these doctors to join their new postings from Thursday and added that if they continue working at their current centre in violation of this order, it will be treated as unauthorised continuation of the post and attract strict action. The order stated that any attempt to cancel or modify the transfer will amount to misconduct and action will be initiated.

However, hours later, transfer orders of Dr Monica Dhir, Dr Harleen Tiwana and Dr Ankur Oberoi were cancelled due to “administrative reasons”.

The reason can be traced back to a 2018 letter, in which the registrar general of high court had written to the advocate general, Haryana, seeking that Dr Dhir be allowed to continue serving at HC till she superannuates.

“Since she has amply demonstrated her abilities in rendering treatment to sitting and retired judges, her replacement is likely to impact those under treatment,” the letter stated.

The Haryana governor had accepted the request. The transfer orders of these doctors are likely to have been cancelled so that Dr Dhir can continue in her current posting.

The others who have been transferred include SMOs Dr Neena Chaudhary, Dr Anshu Vasesi and Dr Anupama Sharma and seven MOs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Cooks preparing mid-day meals at a government school in Gaispura, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | Poor infrastructure, dearth of resources starving mid-day meal scheme

    Seventeen years after the Centre's pioneering mid-day meal scheme was implemented in the state, gaping holes in infrastructure requirements and dearth of resources continue to riddle its implementation in government and government-aided schools. Meals for all schools covered under the scheme would be cooked at a single location. However, the practice was discontinued due to concerns over hygiene, and schools were asked to hire their own cooks.

  • In June 2021, the association of resident doctors had written to the PGIMER director urging the withdrawal of the agenda to reintroduce practicals/ interviews as part of the entrance examination. (HT File)

    PGIMER’s standing academic committee to take up re-introduction of interviews as part of entrance tests today

    The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) standing academic committee will take up the agenda of re-introducing interviews as part of the DM/MCh entrance examinations in its meeting on Thursday. In June 2021, the association of resident doctors had written to the PGIMER director urging the withdrawal of the agenda to reintroduce practicals/ interviews as part of the entrance examination.

  • Chandigarh Police arrested the suspects from Sector 63, Noida, and recovered mobile phones which they used to defraud people from their possession. (Representative image)

    Insurance fraud: 3 held from Noida for cheating Chandigarh man of 8.5 lakh

    The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested four men from Noida on Tuesday for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of 8.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 32, of Bharam Puri, Delhi; Jatinder Kumar Paras, 29, a native of Bulandshar, Uttar Pradesh (UP); Rohit Kumar, 29, of Ghaziabad, UP and Saqib Khan, 26, of Gamri Sudama Puri, Delhi.

  • Officials during the inaugural ceremony for the camp organised for NSS volunteers at Chitkara University. (HT Photo)

    Chitkara University organises camp for NSS volunteers from across India

    The department of National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, with support from the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh, organised a week-long National Integration Camp on its campus. The camp started with a grand inaugural ceremony where the chief guest was professor Arvind, vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala. State NSS officers from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, Archana Mantri, were also present on the occasion.

  • Chandigarh’s Sandhya bagged gold in the 200-metre race and silver in 100-metre race in the 30+ age group at the 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (HT File)

    Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event

    Chandigarh-based athletes Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chaitaly Nandy, Raj Kala and Sandhya cornered glory during the recently conducted 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women's 60 age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put and a bronze in discus throw in the 45 age group. Opinder and Kala regularly practice at the Sports Complex in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out