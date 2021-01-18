Chandigarh Transport Undertaking staffer held for taking ₹1 lakh bribe
The vigilance department has arrested an employee of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) for taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh.
As per the complainant, CTU senior assistant Jai Bhagwan demanded ₹1 lakh from him to speed up his work.
In November last year, the complainant had moved an application to surrender his bid for dormitory and rest house at Sector 43 ISBT as he was not getting sufficient customers due to the Covid-19 restrictions and was finding it difficult to pay the rent.
However, Bhagwan demanded money to expedite the surrender of bid and providing the complainant with his security deposit.
The complainant had already paid ₹50,000 and on Monday, while paying the remaining amount, Bhagwan was caught red-handed at the CTU office in Industrial Area Phase 1.
A case has been registered against the CTU staffer under Prevention of Corruption Act by the vigilance department.
