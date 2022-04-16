Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death

The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali
The new Covid infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar. (Representative image)
The new Covid infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar. (Representative image)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 01:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panchkula/mohali

The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions.

The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.

Chandigarh is now left with 21 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali nine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • As per data shared by the UT health department, seven private hospitals in Chandigarh are administering booster shots to adults and are left with a combined stock of only 1,300 doses. (HT File)

    Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines

    Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.

  • On Friday, 885 Covid booster doses were administered in Punjab, including healthcare workers and 60 year-plus category people, who have been provided vaccines free of cost in government facilities. (HT FIle Photo)

    Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine

    The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of 225 per dose.

  • UP’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) needs a four-to-five-time upward push to achieve the trillion-dollar goal. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Trillion-dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government allows more time for submission of e-bids

    The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the last date for submission of e-bids for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years. The state government had on March 15 floated global bids inviting proposals for the appointment of a consultant by April 14. UP's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) needs a four-to-five-time upward push to achieve the trillion-dollar goal.

  • Chandigarh industrialists have sought more time to submit suggestions for changes in Capital Act. (HT File)

    Chandigarh industrialists seek more time to submit suggestions for changes in Capital Act

    City-based industrialists sought an extension from UT administration in the timeline for submitting suggestions for the changes in the Punjab Capital Act 1952. Chamber of Chandigarh Industries said a public notice gives 10 days (out of which 5 are holidays), within which the suggestions/objections have to be submitted when a minimum of 30 days should be given to deliberate and submit the same.

  • Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Friday met former state unit president Sunil Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula along with former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema to express solidarity with him. (HT File Photo)

    Navjot Sidhu meets Jakhar, expresses solidarity with him

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, who was issued a show-cause notice for “anti-party statements” five days ago, to express solidarity with him. Sidhu met Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula along with former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema among others. Sidhu and others were with Jakhar for nearly one hour. Both Sidhu and Jakhar did not speak to the media over their meeting.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out