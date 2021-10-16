Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area logs eight fresh Covid cases, no death
Chandigarh tricity area logs eight fresh Covid cases, no death

Both Mohali and Panchkula reported three infections each, while two people tested positive in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh tricity area’s active cases also reduced from 65 to 63 over the past 24 hours. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 04:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded eight new Covid-19 cases on Friday, down from 10 the day before.

Both Mohali and Panchkula reported three infections each, while two people tested positive in Chandigarh. There was no virus-related death across the tricity for the 10th consecutive day.

The active cases also reduced from 65 to 63 over the past 24 hours. Now, Chandigarh has 30 positive patients, Mohali 26 and Panchkula seven.

The infected people in the UT are residents of Sectors 25 and 48. One each case surfaced in Mohali city and Dera Bassi in Mohali district, and Panchkula’s cases came from Sectors 4, 6 and 15.

