Chandigarh tricity area’s fresh Covid cases drop to 162 amid low testing

Amid low testing on Monday, tricity’s fresh Covid cases dropped significantly. A total of 162 infections were reported against 377 a day before.

With patients recovering from the infection, the active cases also dropped slightly to 2,039 from 2104 a day before.

Chandigarh’s daily Covid tally dipped to 69 cases on Monday against the 188 cases a day before, but was still the highest in the tricity. In the last 24 hours, 849 people were tested in the city, and with 69 people testing positive, the positivity rate stood at 8.1%. The city’s active cases count reached 922.

So far, 96,670 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. Of these, 1,169 have succumbed to the virus, while 94,579 have recovered.

Mohali had 65 fresh cases, taking the total count to 99,020. On Monday, 31 cases were reported from Mohali, 13 from Kharar, and 21 from Dera Bassi. The active cases tally for the district stood at 711.

At 28, Panckula had the lowest number of new infections. Only 159 tests were conducted in the district on Monday.

The total count for Panchkula reached 46,855, of which 406 are currently suffering from the infection, 46031 have been cured and 418 have succumbed to the virus.