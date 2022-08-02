Chandigarh tricity area’s fresh Covid cases drop to 162 amid low testing
Amid low testing on Monday, tricity’s fresh Covid cases dropped significantly. A total of 162 infections were reported against 377 a day before.
With patients recovering from the infection, the active cases also dropped slightly to 2,039 from 2104 a day before.
Chandigarh’s daily Covid tally dipped to 69 cases on Monday against the 188 cases a day before, but was still the highest in the tricity. In the last 24 hours, 849 people were tested in the city, and with 69 people testing positive, the positivity rate stood at 8.1%. The city’s active cases count reached 922.
So far, 96,670 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. Of these, 1,169 have succumbed to the virus, while 94,579 have recovered.
Mohali had 65 fresh cases, taking the total count to 99,020. On Monday, 31 cases were reported from Mohali, 13 from Kharar, and 21 from Dera Bassi. The active cases tally for the district stood at 711.
At 28, Panckula had the lowest number of new infections. Only 159 tests were conducted in the district on Monday.
The total count for Panchkula reached 46,855, of which 406 are currently suffering from the infection, 46031 have been cured and 418 have succumbed to the virus.
-
13,570 Class 11 seats up for grabs in Chandigarh as government school admissions begin
As many as 13,570 seats are up for grabs in 42 government senior secondary schools across the city, including top-performers in terms of cut-offs for the 2021-22 session including the likes of model senior secondary school in Manimajra and Sectors 16 and 35, as the admission process commenced on Monday. Students will have till 5 pm on August 9 to apply for admissions online. The ₹150 registration fee can be paid online.
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics