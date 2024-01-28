Chandigarh tricity celebrates Republic Day with tributes and tableaux

Tricity residents and administrations celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday with multiple events. Punjab Police personnel celebrating after winning the overall trophy during the Republic Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav hoisted the national flag at Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, which was followed by the inspection of the guard of honour.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The march past by various contingents of police and National Cadet Corps was accompanied by a spectacular display of tableaux from different departments, including the education, civil defence, science and technology and municipal corporation (MC),

College, school and Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities students, meanwhile, took the stage with colourful cultural performances.

While addressing the gathering, Yadav said, “Be it technological adaptations in education or the latest scientific techniques in solid waste management, our teams are creating new milestones in the development of the city.” He paid tributes to senior photojournalist Santokh Singh.

Commendation certificates were awarded to 27 UT administration employees and the general public for outstanding services in the fields of art and culture, social services and sports.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains unfurled the national flag at Shaheed Major (Shaurya Chakra) Harminder Pal Singh Government College in Phase 6, Mohali.

He remembered significant movements started from Punjab like Gadar Movement, Babbar Akali Movement, Gurdwara Reforms Movement and Pagri Sambhal Jatta that fuelled the freedom struggle.

The minister was accompanied by deputy commissioner Aashika Jain and senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg.

Tableaux from Punjab Pollution Control Board and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited were declared first, second and third in a competition that also saw the participation of the health and forest departments, district police and doorstep delivery of citizen centric services.

Fourteen Mohali civic body employees were recognised for their work to take the city atop the Swachhta rankings across Punjab.

Haryana assembly speaker and local legislator Gian Chand Gupta, meanwhile, unfurled the national flag at the district-level function held at Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula.

A cultural programme featuring patriotic songs, a PT show, dumbbell show, Surya Namaskar and other yoga asanas by the school children was also hosted, while tableaux based on different themes were presented by different departments. The main attraction was the tableau featuring Lord Ram, presented by Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 26.

Extending greetings, Gupta said, “Our Constitution guarantees us equal justice, freedom and equality, and today we remember those great men and women who played an important role in drafting it. Thanks to them, India is a proud Republic.”