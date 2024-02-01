Chandigarh tricity experiences year’s 1st drizzle, some parts see hail

Tricity residents woke up to the first drizzle of the year on Wednesday while some parts of Panchkula and Nayagaon saw a hailstorm in the evening. More rain and hail are on cards on Thursday, said Met officials. Some parts of Panchkula and Nayagaon saw a hailstorm in the evening on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 1.1mm rain was recorded on the day and with no other rain activity seen through the month, this was the driest January in the city since 2007 when trace rainfall had been recorded.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The normal rainfall for this month is 37.6 mm.

In 2022, 203.9 mm rain had been recorded in the month of January, breaking the all-time record for this month since the IMD started keeping records 70 years ago.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “Rain during this season is linked to Western Disturbances (WD). And while the region did receive WDs this month, it was not strong enough to cause rain.” The situation has, however, improved now as an active WD is currently affecting the region.

As per IMD officials, the probability of rain is higher on Thursday as compared to Wednesday. There is also a possibility of hail if the temperature drops during rain, Met officials said.

Another WD is likely to affect the region from February 3 and rain is again expected on February 3 and February 4.

Foggy conditions to stay

The fresh spell of rain has again increased the chances of foggy conditions, owing to high humidity and low temperature.

On Wednesday, the visibility fell to 500 metres but improved around 8.30 am after the rain.

While in the morning hours, the maximum temperature had dropped, it rose to 20.2°C by afternoon as the sun showed up. The maximum temperature was still 0.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature rose from 7.2°C on Tuesday to 10.6°C on Wednesday, 1.8 degrees above normal. This is the first time that the minimum temperature has crossed 10°C since December 23 when it was 10.3°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 17°C and 19°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 6°C and 9°C.

Flights cancelled

Owing to poor visibility, seven flights were cancelled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Wednesday. Apart from this, 36 flights, including 17 arrivals, were delayed.