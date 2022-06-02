Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases jump to three-month high
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases jump to three-month high

Chandigarh tricity’s active cases rose to 187 on Wednesday; at 199, a higher number of active cases was last recorded on March 4
As many as 22 fresh Covid cases were reported from Chandigarh on Wednesday. (REUTERS)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

With 34 fresh Covid infections being reported in tricity on Wednesday, the highest since May 20 when 36 people tested positive, the active cases jumped to 187.

The tricity had last recorded a higher number of active cases on March 4 at 199 cases.

Of the 34 fresh infections, 22 were reported from Chandigarh alone. This pushed Chandigarh’s active caseload to 125, highest since March 2, when the positive patients were numbered at 134.

Mohali and Panchkula reported seven and five cases, respectively, pushing their active cases to 41 and 21, respectively.

