Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases surge past 1,400 after five months
The number of actively positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,400 mark on Thursday, as 274 more people tested positive.
Chandigarh led the daily tally with 116 fresh cases, up from 98 the day before and highest since 126 on February 9.
Mohali found 89 residents positive, down from 133 on Wednesday, while in Panchkula, the number dipped from 102 to 69 since a day ago.
The new cases pushed tricity’s active Covid cases to 1,449, a number never logged since 1,628 positive patients on February 12.
At 580, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 549 and Panchkula with 320.
Those found infected in Chandigarh on Thursday are residents of Sectors 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 56, 63 and 38 (West), Bapu Dham Colony, Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Khurd, Ram Darbar, Faidan and Hallomajra.
In Mohali, 33 of the 89 cases surfaced in Mohali city, 30 in Kharar and 26 in Dera Bassi.
Meanwhile, Panchkula’s positivity rate dropped from 15.6% on Wednesday to 11.6% on Thursday. Similarly, Mohali also saw the proportion of daily samples testing positive dipping from 13.3% to 9.8%. But the figure increased from 7.7% to 8.8% in Chandigarh.
Only 1% positive patients in UT hospitalised
Despite the steady rise in Chandigarh’s active cases, only six (1%) of the 580 positive patients are currently admitted in hospitals.
“Even though the virus transmissibility is extremely high, the hospitalisation and fatality rates are comparatively quite low due to high vaccination coverage in the city. The patients admitted in hospitals are either elderly or have one or the other comorbidities, making them more vulnerable to the virus,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.
At PGIMER, at present 11 infected patients, including a child below the age of 12, are admitted. Of them, five are residents of Himachal Pradesh, three are from Punjab, two from Haryana and one is a resident of Chandigarh.
“Of the 11 patients, 10 are in the Covid intensive care unit. People must ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, as the virus is still lethal for the elderly and comorbid people,” said a PGIMER official.
-
Regularisation of building violations: CHB committee says no to Delhi pattern
In a major setback to the hundreds of Chandigarh Housing Board allottees, the CHB committee, set up to examine requests for need-based changes in its residential units, has turned down regularisation based on Delhi pattern. The committee, constituted in September last year, comprises technical experts and three non-official board members. In Chandigarh, however, CHB has been regularly demolishing building violations and penalising the violators.
-
770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held
In one of the biggest hauls of the year, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 770 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday night. Two men in the truck, identified as Ajay Kumar, 43, hailing from Pithorgarh Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Siingh, 32, from Naya Shahar Badala, Mohali, were arrested. The Swaraj Mazda canter truck carrying the liquor was also impounded.
-
Classes for first-year UG, PG students at PU’s affiliated colleges to start from August 16
Classes for first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students at Panjab University's affiliated colleges will start from August 16, as per the academic calendar issued by pU for the 2022-23 session. Late admissions allowed by the principal will be permitted from August 26 to September 5, with ₹1,000 as late fee. Late admissions allowed by the vice-chancellor will be allowed from September 6 to 30 with ₹3,000 as late fee.
-
11 gangsters nabbed in Mohali in past four months aged less than 24
In their ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the region, the district police have arrested 11 gangsters, all aged between 18 and 24, with high-tech weapons in the past four months. In the latest arrest on July 17, police had caught three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana after a shootout outside a hotel in Zirakpur's Baltana.
-
Truck hits teen after driver suffers heart attack in Punjab’s Dhakoli
A 14-year-old girl's arm was crushed by a truck after its driver suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle in Dhakoli on Thursday. The truck driver, identified as Sham Sunder, 49, was thrashed by onlookers unwary of Sunder's medical emergency and he was later declared dead at a government hospital, said police. Sunder was a native of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.
