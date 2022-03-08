Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases fall to single digit after three months

In the lowest single-day tally in the past three months and the first time this year, tricity’s Covid-19 cases dropped to a single digit on Monday, with only nine people being found infected.

It was on December 4, 2021, last when the tricity had reported eight cases in a day, before it came under the grip of the third wave that saw the highest single-day tally of 3,907 on January 16.

Also, no Covid-related fatality was reported in tricity for the fifth consecutive day.

Monday’s infections comprised five from Mohali, three from Chandigarh and only one from Panchkula. With this, both Chandigarh and Panchkula logged the lowest single-day case count this year.

Tricity’s active caseload is also down to 168. Among these, 66 positive patients each are in Chandigarh and Mohali, and 36 in Panchkula.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,806 people have tested positive in Chandigarh. While 90,575 have recovered, 1,165 have died.

In Mohali, of the total 95,627 people found positive till date, 94,411 have been cured and 1,148 have lost the battle to the virus.

Panchkula has reported 44,088 cases till date. These include 43,638 recoveries and 414 deaths.