Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 34, highest in 68 days
In further spike in its daily Covid-19 cases, the tricity found 34 people positive for the virus on Wednesday, up from 29 the day before and a first in the past 68 days.
Wednesday’s case tally was the highest since March 4, when the tricity had recorded 36 cases.
With 22 new infections, highest since February 25, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the spike. On Tuesday, it had logged 12 cases.
In Mohali, eight people were found infected, down from 12 on Tuesday. In Panchkula too, the figure dipped from five to four in the same period.
With the jump in daily cases, tricity’s active cases also climbed to 183, in a figure never clocked in the past 68 days.
As many as 93 people are still recuperating from the virus in Chandigarh, 67 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.
-
Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara
Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “a member of the gurdwara management, Daler Singh, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”
-
Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets ₹56-lakh relief
A 33-year-old city-based businessman, who was left paralysed by a road accident in 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹56.42 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh. The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.
-
Two senior citizens killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
Speeding vehicles claimed the lives of two senior citizens in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali on Tuesday. An 80-year-old man was killed after a car hit The deceased, Jai Parkash while he was waiting for a bus at the bus stop in Lalru Mandi around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Investigating officer Nibhay Singh said Parkash, along with his son Anil Kumar, was waiting for a bus to go to Dera Bassi to meet some relatives.
-
DRI sleuths recover 6kg heroin from a house in Kaithal
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 6kg heroin during a surprise raid at a house in Kharkan village under Guhla police station in Kaithal district. The DRI sleuths also recovered ₹36 lakh cash from the same house. However, no arrest was made so far as the accused allegedly managed to flee. Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said it was a joint operation and the raid was conducted on intelligence of the DRI.
-
Chandigarh admn all set to bulldoze Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15
Moving closer to meeting its target of making the city slum-free by May end, the UT administration will demolish Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15. Through its second major demolition drive in a span of two weeks, the administration will raze the colony's illegal shanties, estimated to be about 2,500, and recover around 10 acres of government land. Adequate police force has also been readied for it.
