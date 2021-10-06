Chandigarh tricity sees protests against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence continued in the tricity on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, the Congress staged a sit-in protest in Sector 35. Expressing anger over the death of farmers, former Union Minister Pawan Bansal said, “In a democracy like this, you cannot suppress anyone. If farmers were protesting against three agriculture bills, then you cannot suppress their voice.”

Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla, said, “Prime Minister Modi is reaching Lucknow today, but he should go to Lakhimpur Kheri and talk about justice for the deaths of innocent farmers. They should remove their minister from the cabinet.” He demanded that the son of the Union minister of state for home be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Youth Congress held a silent protest outside Gandhi Bhawan in Sector 16 to demand the immediate release of INC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was arrested by UP Police while she was on her way to meet farmers after Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

AAP burns effigies of Modi, Yogi

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Kharar unit on Tuesday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Under the leadership of party constituency in-charge Anmol Gagan Mann, they raised slogans against the government and in support of farmers at Kharar bus stand.

Teachers of Panjab University (PU) took out a candle march on Tuesday at the varsity campus over the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. A number of teachers, students, ex-senators and civil society members participated in the candle march. Protests were also held in Panchkula.