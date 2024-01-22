Chandigarh tricity unites in celebration of Ram Mandir consecration

Lit-up streets and markets, religious processions, Ram Katha readings and exchange of sweets were common sights across tricity in the lead-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. Residents participating in a religious procession in Phase 11, Mohali, ahead of Ram Mandir’s inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The Sector-22 mobile market set the stage for a grand celebration, with strings of bright lights, saffron flags and captivating hoardings welcoming visitors.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A community feast for over 4,000 people and a bhajan sandhya programme will be hosted at the market as part of the celebrations on Monday, being hosted by the Traders Welfare Association.

The community feast is scheduled to commence around 10.30 am in the parking area.

An aarti ceremony will be organised at the venue at 1 pm, and the market will open for trade at 2 pm.

Speaking about the preparations, market association president Gopal K Wadhwa, expressed, “The grand event marks the first time the market has organised such an extensive celebration. We’ve collected funds through contributions from all shopkeepers and are ready to serve a community feast.”

“We’ve obtained all necessary permissions from the administration and made parking arrangements,” he added.

Also at the centre of attention is the Ram Mandir’s grand replica set up at Sector 34.

The landmark has been drawing crowds in droves. Radiant lights and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans also adorn 12 Chandigarh roundabouts, including Tribune Chowk, Bhaskar Chowk, Piccadilly Chowk and Kisan Bhawan Chowk.

An illuminated Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The illuminated decor of these roundabouts will be sustained until January 23, with all expenses covered by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandigarh unit and Shri Ram Kripa Sewa Trust.

BJP and Shri Ram Kripa Sewa Trust have also been distributing desi ghee ladoos being prepared at Sector 18’s Shri Radha Krishan Mandir.

BJP unit vice-president Ramvir Bhatti said, “We have started distribution of around 150 quintals of desi ghee ladoos. Special boxes featuring Lord Ram’s photo and Ram Mandir have been printed for the occasion.”

The distribution encompassed tricity, covering shrines including temples, gurdwaras, mosques, churches, Buddhist maths, among others.

Devotees reciting Ram Katha at Yadav Bhawan, Sector 12, in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The sale of diyas has also witnessed a notable surge as more city residents bought them to commemorate the occasion, with potters dubbing it a “Second Diwali”.

Diyas makers reported a 10-20% boost in sales compared to the average off-season figures. The increased demand has also pushed the prices up just a notch.

Anil Kumar, a diya vendor in Sector 39, mentioned that he has successfully sold around 2 lakh diyas in the last five days. Customers, who typically purchase only two dozen diyas during Diwali, are now buying five to six dozen to mark the temple’s inauguration.

“Due to the overwhelming demand and the cold weather affecting production, we have exhausted our stock. To fulfil the demand, we have placed orders for additional diyas from Patiala,” he further added.

Another diya maker, Vinod Kumar in Sector 24, said, “In the past week, I have sold over three lakh diyas both offline and online. Around 70% of this season’s sales occurred in the last week.”

Radhika Sharma, a Sector 25 resident, said, “We are excited about the Ram Mandir inauguration, and our entire community is celebrating it like Diwali. I have bought seven dozen diyas for my house.”

Devotees lighting diyas at Ajj Sarovar in Kharar on the eve of inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Elsewhere in Mohali, Shri Ram Mandir Ajj Sarovar Vikas Samiti organised a mega ceremony that saw members from 510 families lighting 51,000 earthen lamps on the stairs of Ajj Sarovar.

A special procession was also organised at the Phase 11 temple, while others hosted langar. Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Garg said special checks were being carried out to ensure that law-and-order was maintained.

The festivities transcend religious lines, with residents from other faiths also expressing excitement for the occasion. Roshan Mohammad, a resident of Kharar, said, “We are very excited and eager to visit the temple once it opens to public.”