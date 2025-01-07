Chandigarh: Truck claims 20-yr-old biker’s life in Raipur Kalan

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into their two-wheeler near the T-point in Raipur Kalan on Monday evening. Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran police responded to the scene, took the truck into custody, and launched an investigation into the incident. (HT Photo)

According to details, Arman, the deceased, was travelling with his friend on a motorcycle when they were struck by a speeding truck. Arman’s head was crushed due to the severe impact of the collision. The injured pillion rider was rushed to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Reportedly, the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning his vehicle. The Mauli Jagran police responded to the scene, took the truck into custody, and launched an investigation into the incident.