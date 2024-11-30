Chandigarh twin blasts: Two operatives of Goldy Brar who lobbed bombs held after encounter

In a swift action, the Chandigarh Police crime branch, operation cell, and Haryana STF apprehended two operatives of gangster Goldy Brar, wanted for the November 26 twin blasts outside two Sector-26 bar-cum-lounges, following a dramatic exchange of gunfire on the outskirts of Hisar on Friday. The duo spotted in CCTV footage near Hisar toll plaza in Haryana. (HT Photo)

The duo, Vinay and Ajit, both natives of Hisar, were shot in the legs after they fired at ASI Sandeep and ASI Anup, who escaped unhurt with the help of bulletproof jackets. Both sides fired 7-8 rounds during the gunfight. Two country made pistols were also recovered from their possession during the operation.

Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the suspects attempted to flee, said police. They were subsequently taken into custody and admitted to Hisar Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Chandigarh DGP Surendera Yadav in an official statement said, “Chandigarh Police, in joint operation with Haryana STF Hisar, apprehended two accused — associates of Kala Jathedi-Goldi Brar gang — involved in the recent bomb blasts in Sector 26, Chandigarh, after an encounter in Hisar, Haryana. While making attempt to arrest, both accused opened fire at the police party and in self-defence, police also fired. Both accused got shot in legs.”

21-year-olds lobbed bombs on Brar’s directions

During preliminary questioning, the accused, both aged 21, admitted to carrying out the attack under the direct instructions of gangster Goldy Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shortly after the blasts, a Facebook post allegedly from Brar had claimed responsibility, but was deleted later. The post stated that the blasts were a warning to club owners who refused to pay “protection money” and threatened more severe actions if their demands were not met.

Satwinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, designated an “individual terrorist” by the Union ministry of home affairs, is named in 54 cases in Punjab and Haryana, with 24 of them linked to extortion.

On January 19 this year, a Sector-5 based businessman Kuldeep Singh had filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police after four men on two bikes fired shots at his house and targeted his SUV. An FIR was lodged under extortion charges when it was discovered that the assailants had demanded ₹3 crore from Singh in the name of Goldy Brar.

CCTV trail led police to duo

According to police, both Vinay and Ajit, who have criminal history, conducted recce of the targeted locations before executing the blasts in the wee hours of Tuesday. Both are kabaddi players. Ajit, a Class 10 passout, has a prior case registered under the Arms Act in Hisar. He hails from Kharar village in Hisar.

Vinay, a graduate with a BA degree, is from Dewe village in Hisar.

The breakthrough in the case came from CCTV footage at the Hisar bypass toll plaza, where the suspects were seen taking a lift. Vinay, who hurled bombs at both clubs, was captured in CCTV footage near the club wearing a white and brown shawl. A man wearing the same shawl was later spotted at the Hisar toll plaza, raising suspicions about the suspects’ movements in the area.

After fleeing Chandigarh, they navigated through Mohali and took a circuitous route via Dappar toll plaza, before reaching Behbalpur village in Hisar. The attackers had boarded a bus from the Dappar toll plaza and travelled to Behbalpur village in Hisar. From there, the accused first took a lift from a motorcyclist, who dropped them at some distance ahead. Subsequently, they took another lift from a Hyundai Verna car driver, who dropped them off further along their route.

The blasts occurred between 3.15 am and 3.30 am on Tuesday. The first explosion targeted Seville Bar Lounge at SCO Number 17, owned by Punjabi rapper Badshah. Moments later, a second explosion was reported outside De’Orra Dance Bar at SCO Number 23, approximately 30 metres away. Forensic teams confirmed that the blasts were caused by “sutli” bombs, improvised explosive devices made using jute rope, nails and shrapnel.

On Thursday, police had arrested Arjun Thakur, a co-owner of De’Orra Club, in connection with an extortion case. Thakur is known to have ties with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He had allegedly been demanding money from another club co-owner Nikhil Chaudhary in the form of protection fee. Police had found the attack by the Bishnoi gang on De’Orra Club unusual, especially since Thakur, son of a Chandigarh Police cop, was still managing the club. This aspect of the case remains under probe.