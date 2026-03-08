Chandigarh: Two arrested for jewellery theft in Khudda Lahora

Two youths have been arrested for stealing jewellery from a house in Khudda Lahora, police said. The accused have been identified as Ashu (21) of Khudda Lahora and Arjun, alias Shankar (25), of Khudda Jassu. Further investigation is under progress, said officials at Sarangpur police station. Stolen items have been seized from Ashu (21) of Khudda Lahora and Arjun, alias Shankar (25), of Khudda Jassu, say police.

The case was registered on the complaint of Thingnam Rajesh Singh who stated that he had left the house for work on February 28. Upon returning home later, he found that gold ornaments, including two chains, three rings and a pair of earrings, along with some cash had been stolen, he mentioned in his complaint.

During the course of investigation, investigators came across the suspects from whom the stolen items were recovered, officials said.

Police said both the accused are drug addicts and committed thefts to fund their addiction. Revealing their modus operandi, officials said they used to identify houses as potential targets. After committing thefts, they hid the stolen items at abandoned places before selling them.

Both have a previous criminal record, the police said. Ashu has faced a robbery case, registered under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC at Sarangpur police station. Arjun was involved in the same case and also another theft case, registered under Section 379 of the IPC, police added.