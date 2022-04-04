Chandigarh | Two cops shifted to traffic lines for manhandling SUV driver
Taking cognisance of a viral video, Chandigarh traffic police shifted two cops to traffic lines in Sector 29 on Sunday, pending an inquiry against them.
The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul.
The incident took place on Saturday around 5:30pm near Panjab University.
The driver of a blue Fortuner car was stopped by the traffic cops for allegedly talking on phone while driving. Once he stopped, one of the cops purportedly started manhandling him while a second cop was later seen videographing the incident. The video also purportedly showed the cops snatching the car keys from the driver.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary said, “We have shifted both cops to traffic police lines till the inquiry is carried out. We will take suitable action once the inquiry report is in.”
Police officials said that they are verifying the veracity of the video.
-
Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike
A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar's motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening. Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. The deceased's father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles.
-
Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C
Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4C on Saturday to 38.2C. As per the India Meteorological Department, Sunday's maximum temperature was 5.7C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8C on Saturday to 20C on Sunday, 3.7C above normal.
-
Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD
A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year
In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.
-
Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab
After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics