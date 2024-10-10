Chandigarh: Two vendors fined 15,200 for tobacco violations

A team of different departments conducted a raid at tobacco shops and imposed a fine of ₹15,200 on two traders for violations of norms in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Officials from health, police, excise, legal metrology & food safety and drug control wings were part of the team that conducted the surprise check across the city. The team seized 335 e-cigarettes (vapes), with an estimated retail value of ₹ 10 lakh from Ankit Chaurasia’s shop. These items, banned under Sections 4 and 5 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, were handed over to the Sector 19 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

A trader, Ramdas, was found in possession of loose cigarette stock without displaying the required signage that is mandatory under Section 6A of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. He was fined ₹200. Four packets of loose cigarettes worth ₹800 were destroyed.

Another trader, Ankit Chaurasia, was found possessing a stock of imported cigarettes without purchase records and the necessary signage. Health officials fined him ₹10,000 and legal metrology fined him ₹5,000. In total, 35 packets of imported cigarettes valued at ₹11,500 were seized and 50 packets of loose cigarettes worth ₹10,000 were destroyed.

The team also seized 335 e-cigarettes (vapes), with an estimated retail value of ₹10 lakh from Chaurasia’s shop. These items, banned under Sections 4 and 5 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, were handed over to the Sector 19 police station. Excise officials seized imported cigarettes which were found lacking the mandatory 85% pictorial health warnings and evading the customs, excise and GST regulations.