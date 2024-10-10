Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Two vendors fined 15,200 for tobacco violations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 10, 2024 09:04 AM IST

During a raid in Sector 18, Chandigarh, a trader, Ramdas, was found in possession of loose cigarette stock without displaying the required signage that is mandatory under Section 6A of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act; another trader, Ankit Chaurasia, was found possessing a stock of imported cigarettes without purchase records and the necessary signage

A team of different departments conducted a raid at tobacco shops and imposed a fine of 15,200 on two traders for violations of norms in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Officials from health, police, excise, legal metrology & food safety and drug control wings were part of the team that conducted the surprise check across the city.

The team seized 335 e-cigarettes (vapes), with an estimated retail value of ₹10 lakh from Ankit Chaurasia's shop. These items, banned under Sections 4 and 5 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, were handed over to the Sector 19 police station in Chandigarh.
The team seized 335 e-cigarettes (vapes), with an estimated retail value of 10 lakh from Ankit Chaurasia’s shop. These items, banned under Sections 4 and 5 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, were handed over to the Sector 19 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

A trader, Ramdas, was found in possession of loose cigarette stock without displaying the required signage that is mandatory under Section 6A of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. He was fined 200. Four packets of loose cigarettes worth 800 were destroyed.

Another trader, Ankit Chaurasia, was found possessing a stock of imported cigarettes without purchase records and the necessary signage. Health officials fined him 10,000 and legal metrology fined him 5,000. In total, 35 packets of imported cigarettes valued at 11,500 were seized and 50 packets of loose cigarettes worth 10,000 were destroyed.

The team also seized 335 e-cigarettes (vapes), with an estimated retail value of 10 lakh from Chaurasia’s shop. These items, banned under Sections 4 and 5 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, were handed over to the Sector 19 police station. Excise officials seized imported cigarettes which were found lacking the mandatory 85% pictorial health warnings and evading the customs, excise and GST regulations.

