Chandigarh: Two women lose gold jewellery to snatchers within 3 hours

Two women were targeted by bike-borne snatchers in separate incidents in the city on Sunday evening. Two bike-borne youths made off with a woman’s gold chain in Hallomajra, Chandigarh. (HT)

The first incident occurred around 6 pm in the Mauli Jagran area. The victim, Kanchan Devi, who was returning from work in Panchkula, had stopped at a shop to buy some items when two youths on a bike repeatedly circled her. Shortly after, one of the accused approached her from behind and started speaking to her.

Before she could react, the youth snatched the gold earrings from both her ears. During the attack, one of her ears was seriously injured and began bleeding. The accused fled on the motorcycle of their accomplice, who was waiting nearby. Passers-by helped the victim and informed the police.

The second incident took place around 9 pm near a hospital in Hallomajra, with similar modus operandi. Two bike-borne youths targeted an elderly woman shopping at a local shop. CCTV footage shows the accused circling the area on their bikes multiple times before one of them dismounted and approached the woman on foot.

As she headed home, the youth sitting behind her on the bike asked her something and then snatched her chain before fleeing. The woman screamed for help, but the accused had already escaped.

Sector-31 police have recorded the statement of the elderly victim. Investigations are ongoing, and police are examining whether the two incidents are connected.