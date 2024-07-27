Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act 2019: Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman writes to UT administrator

Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman in a written communication urged the UT administrator to accept district bar association Chandigarh’s representation concerning the Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act 2019. The DBA Chandigarh, other Bar associations and advocates at large are protesting against the said draft and implementation of the Act. (HT File)

DBA Chandigarh, meanwhile, on Friday abstained from work as the protest against proposed Act entered its fifth day.

DBA president advocate Rohit Khullar said they will be meeting the UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday to submit their demands.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has received representation/objections regarding the proposed draft and implementation of “Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act 2019” from advocates and office bearers of DBA Chandigarh in which various discrepancies and drawbacks have been pointed out in the said draft of 2019 Act.

The DBA Chandigarh, other Bar associations and advocates at large are protesting against the said draft and implementation of the Act.

Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman Ashok Singla stated that he has gone through the said draft and representation of DBA Chandigarh and he agrees with various defects pointed out in the representation in the said Act and with the objections raised by DBA Chandigarh.

“I being the chairman of the Bar Council and head of the legal fraternity in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, strongly recommend to accept the said representation of DBA Chandigarh, copy of which is attached for your kind perusal and necessary action at the earliest to avoid the protest of about 1,50,000 advocates practising in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. I request that implementation of the said Act shall notbe in the interest of justicerather it shall cause great harassment and injustice to the public, litigant and advocates,” wrote Singla.

The DBA, Panchkula, observed “no work day” on Friday in solidarity to the DBA Chandigarh.

The lawyers in Panchkula abstained from work in response to the request from DBA, Chandigarh.