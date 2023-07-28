CU student’s murder in Kharar was a revenge attack: Cops

The Chandigarh University student, who was shot dead at his rented accommodation in Sarpanch Colony, Bhagomajra, Kharar, on July 16, was murdered by two former students of the varsity to avenge a violent restaurant brawl from last year, said police. Victim, Anuj Kumar, 21, a native of Bhiwani and a final-year student of computer science engineering at Chandigarh University (CU). (HT Photo)

Cracking the case in less than two weeks, police have arrested the accused, identified as Ujwal Bhardwaj, alias Ujji, a native of Bhiwani, and Karamdeep Sheoran, hailing from Hisar, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg on Thursday.

Both are aged 23 and have left the varsity after completing their courses.

The victim, Anuj Kumar, 21, was also a native of Bhiwani and a final-year student of computer science engineering at Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan.

He had died after being shot five times in the cheek, chest, ribs and leg. His roommate, Praneet Sharma, 21, a native of Nagali village, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was also shot in the leg, but had survived the attack. He is a third-year student of computer science engineering at CU.

Police have recovered two .32-bore pistols used in the crime and the motorcycle used by the accused to flee, along with two live cartridges.

“Anuj and his friend Prince had reportedly beaten up Ujwal and Karamdeep during a scuffle at a restaurant in October last year. To avenge the assault, the duo reached’s Anuj’s house and shot him dead, while Prince was away,” the SSP said.

Following the murder, various teams were formed under the supervision of SP (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu, he added.

During investigation, a CIA staff team, led by inspector Shiv Kumar, arrested the accused and recovered the weapons and motorcycle used in the crime.

The SSP added, “Ujwal is already facing an attempt to murder case registered at Bhiwani. The two accused are former students of CU in some other department.”

Police are on the lookout for the persons who supplied weapons to the duo.

Victim, his friend had beaten up accused in October

During police investigation, it came to light that the victim, Anuj, and his friend Prince had clashed with the accused, Ujwal and Karamdeep, at a restaurant in Kharar in October last year.

Ujwal had suffered a head injury in the scuffle. He and Karamdeep had lodged a police complaint at Kharar, but no action was taken despite their repeated representations.

Nursing a grudge, they started planning to avenge the assault, Prince being their primary target. They procured two pistols and carried out recce of Anuj’s accommodation. Sensing an opportunity on July 16, they rang the door bell, found Anuj home with his roommate and opened fire, killing the former and injuring the latter. Not present in the house, Prince escaped the attack.