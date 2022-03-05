Chandigarh | UT administration planning range of events as part of Iconic Week
The UT administration will celebrate “Iconic Week” as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from March 6 to 13.
Various NGOs, groups, clubs, associations and colleges will participate in the week, whose inaugural ceremony will be held with a light and sound show at New Lake, Sector 42, on March 6.
Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar will perform at the lake on March 8 evening, while Gurnazar Chattha will present a live band performance at the Sector 17 Plaza on March 9.
The Indian Army will organise a blood donation camp at the open ground, Sector 10, on March 11, while ITBP will conduct various activities throughout the week like dog show, demonstrations and weapons display at the same venue.
The ground will also see a cultural extravaganza, along with amusement rides and food stalls, from March 11 to 13.
Through the week, a tapestry weaving workshop, shram daan, organic mandi and hop-off, hop-on rides for special children have also been planned.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.