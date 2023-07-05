Chandigarh: UT employees protest over pension restoration, regularisation

Federation of UT Employees and Workers on Tuesday staged a protest in Sector 17, demanding restoration of pensions, regularisation of outsourced contract workers and filling of vacant posts. Members of the Federation of UT Employees and Workers protesting near the Cricket Stadium in Sector 16, Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Central and state employees observed all-India resistance day, expressing their discontent with the rapid privatisation and disregard for employees’ demands.

Led by federation chairperson Raghbir Chand, protesters submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Prime Minister and UT administrator, to sub-divisional magistrate, urging for talks to address their demands.

President of All India State Government Employees Federation, Subhash Lamba, secretaries ND Tiwari and Gopal Dutt Joshi and NEC member Rajendra Katoch were present at the demonstration.

Subhash Lamba said that the restoration of old pension scheme, regularisation of outsourced contractual workers and filling of vacant posts have become political issues owing to the widespread movement of Central and state employees. He warned that any political party neglecting these issues would face consequences in the elections.