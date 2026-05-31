Chandigarh: UT to hire consultant to assess if city can cope with vertical growth

As Chandigarh prepares for its most significant urban transformation since its creation, the administration is moving to answer a question that architects and planners have been asking ever since the rollout of Master Plan 2031 amendment: Can the city’s infrastructure withstand the weight of vertical growth? The move comes a week after the administration unveiled sweeping amendments that would fundamentally alter the city’s development model. (HT File)

This week, the administration is expected to float tenders for the appointment of a consultant who will undertake a comprehensive infrastructure audit to assess whether the city’s roads, water supply network, sewerage systems, power infrastructure and parking facilities can support the dramatic increase in population density proposed under the revised plan.

The move comes a week after the administration unveiled sweeping amendments that would fundamentally alter the city’s development model, replacing its traditionally low-rise character with taller, denser residential development in parts of Phase 2 (Sector 31 to 47-B) and Phase 3 (Sector 48 to 56, Sector 61, Sector 63) of the city. Phase 1 (Sectors 1 to 30, the heritage sectors designed by French architect Le Corbusier) will remain untouched.

FAR could go higher based on consultant’s report

The audit will also study the extent of augmentation required to support the proposed increase in Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and building heights. Under the proposed amendments, FAR in Phase 3 sectors could increase from 1.2 to 3.0, allowing nearly three times more built-up area on the same plot. Building heights would rise to 30 metres, enabling structures of 8 to 10 storeys, while ground coverage could increase to 40%. A source in the urban planning department confirmed that FAR in the periphery could go even higher based on the consultant’s assessment report.

“Before the rules are notified and cleared by the Ministry of home affairs, we will be ready with an infrastructure audit report based on which we will go ahead,” said Diprava Lakra, secretary urban planning.

Growing population

At the heart of the exercise lies a planning dilemma that has increasingly divided administrators and urban designers.

The administration argues that Chandigarh has little choice but to densify. The city was originally planned for a population of around five lakh. By the 2011 Census, the population had crossed 10.55 lakh and has continued to grow. With limited land available for expansion, planners see vertical development as the only viable way to increase the city’s holding capacity.

Even though the proposed changes are set to dramatically change the city’s character, the UT had not carried out an infrastructure assessment in advance. The concerns are amplified by the scale of densification being proposed.

Planning documents indicate that densities in parts of Phase 3 and periphery could increase substantially, with areas such as Maloya targeted for high-density residential development. More than 361 acres have been identified for future group housing projects, while plotted housing is proposed to be phased out entirely in favour of apartment-based development. In pockets like Maloya (Pocket 7), density is proposed at 250 persons per acre (45000).

Why assessment is needed

Urban planners say this assessment is crucial because FAR is not merely a technical planning parameter; it directly translates into more people living within the same land area.

“Vertical growth without parallel investment in mobility, utilities and regional planning will not only strain the city but also spill congestion and infrastructure failures into adjoining Panchkula and Mohali. Before breaking ground on high-rise expansion, Chandigarh must first guarantee carrying capacity of roads and support services, integrated transit, and resilient utilities. Social infrastructure and a coordinated tricity growth strategy to sustain its quality of life,” said architect Kapil Setia.