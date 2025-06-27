Chandigarh: Vehicles worth 32 lakh, 60 liquor bottles seized during ED operation

The enforcement directorate (ED) Chandigarh Zone on June 22 and 23 conducted search operations at seven premises linked to Nishant Sareen, assistant drug controller, Dharamshala, and his relatives and associates. Sources in the ED said that two high-end vehicles worth ₹32 lakh, and more than 60 unaccounted liquor bottles were confiscated from Sareen’s residence at Omaxe Cassia, New Chandigarh. The ED suspects that Sareen exploited his regulatory authority to grant undue favours to pharmaceutical companies in exchange for personal gain (HT Fil)

As per ED officials, the searches were conducted in connection with allegations of corruption, bribery, and misuse of official position during his previous posting as assistant drug controller in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The ED also seized crucial documents including drug licences, show-cause notices, pharmaceutical clearances, property-related papers, and multiple digital devices. The agency also froze over 40 bank accounts and fixed deposits (FDRs) along with three lockers held by Sareen and his family members.

The ED suspects that Sareen exploited his regulatory authority to grant undue favours to pharmaceutical companies in exchange for personal gain. Officials confirm that further investigations are underway.