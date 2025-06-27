Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Chandigarh: Vehicles worth 32 lakh, 60 liquor bottles seized during ED operation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2025 08:54 AM IST

As per ED officials, the searches were conducted in connection with allegations of corruption, bribery, and misuse of official position during his previous posting as assistant drug controller in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh

The enforcement directorate (ED) Chandigarh Zone on June 22 and 23 conducted search operations at seven premises linked to Nishant Sareen, assistant drug controller, Dharamshala, and his relatives and associates. Sources in the ED said that two high-end vehicles worth 32 lakh, and more than 60 unaccounted liquor bottles were confiscated from Sareen’s residence at Omaxe Cassia, New Chandigarh.

The ED suspects that Sareen exploited his regulatory authority to grant undue favours to pharmaceutical companies in exchange for personal gain (HT Fil)
The ED suspects that Sareen exploited his regulatory authority to grant undue favours to pharmaceutical companies in exchange for personal gain (HT Fil)

As per ED officials, the searches were conducted in connection with allegations of corruption, bribery, and misuse of official position during his previous posting as assistant drug controller in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The ED also seized crucial documents including drug licences, show-cause notices, pharmaceutical clearances, property-related papers, and multiple digital devices. The agency also froze over 40 bank accounts and fixed deposits (FDRs) along with three lockers held by Sareen and his family members.

The ED suspects that Sareen exploited his regulatory authority to grant undue favours to pharmaceutical companies in exchange for personal gain. Officials confirm that further investigations are underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Vehicles worth 32 lakh, 60 liquor bottles seized during ED operation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On