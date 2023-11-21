Chandigarh: Verka plant deputy manager held for graft

The deputy manager (production) of Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali, has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a firm that was awarded the contract for providing manpower and security to the plant. The CBI, in a press communique, said, “The accused had initially demanded ₹ 15,000 a month for next four to five months but later settled for ₹ 30,000.” (Getty image)

The complainant alleged that the deputy manager Ashim Kumar Sen had been constantly harassing him and threatening to cancel his firm’s contract if he didn’t pay up.

After he filed a complaint, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting ₹30,000 bribe.

The CBI, in a press communique, said, “The accused had initially demanded ₹15,000 a month for next four to five months but later settled for ₹30,000.”

The accused was arrested under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and subsequently searches were carried out at his properties in Mohali and Patiala, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. He was produced in the court of special judge, CBI, Chandigarh, and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

