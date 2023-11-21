close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Verka plant deputy manager held for graft

Chandigarh: Verka plant deputy manager held for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 21, 2023 09:56 AM IST

The complainant alleged that the deputy manager Ashim Kumar Sen had been constantly harassing him and threatening to cancel his firm’s contract if he didn’t pay up

The deputy manager (production) of Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali, has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 30,000 from a firm that was awarded the contract for providing manpower and security to the plant.

The CBI, in a press communique, said, “The accused had initially demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 a month for next four to five months but later settled for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.” (Getty image)
The CBI, in a press communique, said, “The accused had initially demanded 15,000 a month for next four to five months but later settled for 30,000.” (Getty image)

The complainant alleged that the deputy manager Ashim Kumar Sen had been constantly harassing him and threatening to cancel his firm’s contract if he didn’t pay up.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After he filed a complaint, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting 30,000 bribe.

The CBI, in a press communique, said, “The accused had initially demanded 15,000 a month for next four to five months but later settled for 30,000.”

The accused was arrested under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and subsequently searches were carried out at his properties in Mohali and Patiala, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. He was produced in the court of special judge, CBI, Chandigarh, and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out