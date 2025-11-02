Chandigarh: Waste management near airport in focus after bird-strike threat

Taking a serious note of increasing bird activity posing risks to aircraft, the Chandigarh International Airport Limited on Saturday convened a high-level meeting at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, where all stakeholders unanimously decided to form a joint inspection team for immediate corrective action. A high-level meeting was convened at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh, for immediate measures to reduce the bird-strike risk near Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. (HT Photo)

The team will include officials from the municipal corporations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, along with representatives of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Airport Authority.

It will begin inspections of all garbage dumping points, waste hotspots and open disposal areas falling in the airport’s vicinity. These spots are believed to be attracting birds, increasing the risk of bird strikes — a key aviation safety concern.

The second meeting for this issue comes in the wake of the October 4 incident when a Delhi-Chandigarh IndiGo flight had to return due to unusual bird activity, moments before landing at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 9.15 am. It returned later and managed to touch down at 11.58 am after the conditions turned favourable.

The meeting was attended by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, the deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners of all three districts — Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula — along with officials from the IAF, GMADA and other departments concerned.

The CEO of the Airport Authority, Ajay Verma, stated that the growing number of birds near Resource Management Centres, open garbage bins and dumping sites — caused by a lack of cleanliness — was posing a dangerous risk to aircraft safety. “Within a 10-km radius of the airport, cleanliness and waste management must be given immediate attention to ensure flight safety,” he stressed.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said, “Mohali MC has repeatedly written to GMADA and the government, demanding necessary funds and assistance for waste management and road repair. Although land has been allotted in Samgoli (Dera Bassi area) for a dumping ground, there is still no approach road to reach the site. If the government wishes, this road can be constructed within 15-20 days. This would not only resolve Mohali’s garbage problem but also help the Airport Authority overcome its operational difficulties and prevent potential air mishaps caused by bird strikes.”

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari said, “All stakeholders unanimously decided to form a joint inspection team to inspect and clean all dumping and garbage hotspots that are critical for airport safety. The next review meeting will be held after one month to assess the progress made.”