Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Chandigarh: Weak monsoon system behind no rain over past few days, says MeT

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Though monsoon was declared on June 24, the city has barely seen any rain since then. “This is because monsoon winds and clouds were getting weakened by the time they reached the city,” said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul.

Residents can expect a downpour in the next two-three days, India Meteorological Department officials said on Friday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 28°C. (Keshav Singh/HT)
“This will, however, change in the next two-three days as a new system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around Sunday which will strengthen the monsoon system. Further, we are expecting a Western Disturbance (WD) also to affect the region around the same time. So chances of rain are likely to rise from Sunday,” he added.

Amid sunny conditions, the maximum temperature rose from 36.6°C on Thursday to 37.2°C on Friday, one degree above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 26.8°C on Thursday to 29.2°C on Friday, 2.6 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 28°C.

