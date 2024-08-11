Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 11, 2024, is 31.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.85 °C and 33.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.85 °C and 33.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|33.16 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|33.49 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|32.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|30.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|28.78 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 18, 2024
|29.7 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
SHARE
Copy