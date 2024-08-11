Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 12, 2024 33.16 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 33.49 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 32.06 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 25.87 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 30.37 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 28.78 °C Heavy intensity rain August 18, 2024 29.7 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.78 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.46 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 27.31 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 11, 2024, is 31.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 25.85 °C and 33.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.