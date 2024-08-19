Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.77 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 19, 2024, is 29.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.77 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.29 °C and 34.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 99.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 20, 2024
|32.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|29.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.25 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|31.54 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|32.01 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|31.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.19 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
