Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.21 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 29, 2024, is 25.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.21 °C and 30.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.67 °C and 34.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 130.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 30, 2024
|32.22 °C
|Few clouds
|August 31, 2024
|32.89 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 1, 2024
|33.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|32.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|32.23 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|31.32 °C
|Sky is clear
