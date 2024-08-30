Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 32.58 °C Broken clouds September 1, 2024 32.71 °C Sky is clear September 2, 2024 30.15 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 31.55 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 31.12 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 30.49 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 29.75 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 30, 2024, is 32.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 33.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.88 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 33.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.