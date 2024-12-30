Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 30, 2024, is 18.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.53 °C and 19.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.41 °C and 20.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|18.04
|Few clouds
|January 1, 2025
|18.01
|Overcast clouds
|January 2, 2025
|17.76
|Overcast clouds
|January 3, 2025
|21.46
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.60
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|23.32
|Overcast clouds
|January 6, 2025
|22.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
