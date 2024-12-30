Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.41 °C and 20.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days: Chandigarh weather update on December 30, 2024 The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 30, 2024, is 18.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.53 °C and 19.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.41 °C and 20.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 18.04 Few clouds January 1, 2025 18.01 Overcast clouds January 2, 2025 17.76 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 21.46 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 21.60 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 23.32 Overcast clouds January 6, 2025 22.15 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.