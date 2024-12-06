Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 6, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 6, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 6, 2024, is 19.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.64 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.96 °C and 22.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 205.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 7, 2024 20.31 °C Sky is clear
December 8, 2024 22.14 °C Light rain
December 9, 2024 19.25 °C Overcast clouds
December 10, 2024 19.08 °C Sky is clear
December 11, 2024 19.41 °C Sky is clear
December 12, 2024 19.42 °C Sky is clear
December 13, 2024 19.68 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.58 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 23.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.92 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.84 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad 29.02 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 27.77 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 21.76 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
© 2024 HindustanTimes
