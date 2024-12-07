Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 7, 2024
Dec 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 7, 2024, is 17.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.83 °C and 21.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.0 °C and 22.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 235.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 8, 2024
|21.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|December 9, 2024
|18.6 °C
|Light rain
|December 10, 2024
|18.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 11, 2024
|19.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 12, 2024
|20.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 13, 2024
|20.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 14, 2024
|19.67 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
