Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.44 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 31, 2025, is 22.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.44 °C and 24.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Chandigarh weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.08 °C and 25.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 22.41 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 23.41 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 24.59 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.90 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 25.25 Light rain February 6, 2025 22.79 Light rain February 7, 2025 23.94 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



