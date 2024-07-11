Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.41 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 11, 2024, is 36.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.41 °C and 40.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 40.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.41 °C and 40.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 153.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|36.78 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|36.13 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|37.18 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|36.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|35.9 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|30.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
