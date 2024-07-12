 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.48 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.48 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Jul 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 12, 2024, is 33.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.48 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 38.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.48 °C and 35.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 119.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 13, 2024 35.43 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 37.69 °C Sky is clear
July 15, 2024 38.12 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 36.97 °C Few clouds
July 17, 2024 36.89 °C Light rain
July 18, 2024 38.34 °C Light rain
July 19, 2024 33.22 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.64 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 38.74 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on July 12, 2024
Friday, July 12, 2024
