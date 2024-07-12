Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.48 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 35.43 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 37.69 °C Sky is clear July 15, 2024 38.12 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 36.97 °C Few clouds July 17, 2024 36.89 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 38.34 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 33.22 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 12, 2024, is 33.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.48 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 38.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between 27.48 °C and 35.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 119.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.