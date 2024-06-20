 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 20, 2024, is 37.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.54 °C and 43.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.88 °C and 43.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.54 °C and 43.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 91.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 21, 2024 41.13 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 43.5 °C Sky is clear
June 23, 2024 41.92 °C Few clouds
June 24, 2024 43.21 °C Few clouds
June 25, 2024 41.61 °C Few clouds
June 26, 2024 41.2 °C Sky is clear
June 27, 2024 38.14 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on June 20, 2024
Thursday, June 20, 2024
